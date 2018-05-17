American Outdoor Brands Co. (AOBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Co. (NASDAQ:AOBC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $13.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOBC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands traded up $0.13, reaching $11.55, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,274. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.04.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $157.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. It operates in two segments, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. The company offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

