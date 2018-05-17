American International Group Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Equinix (EQIX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,744,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 423,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,871,000 after buying an additional 157,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,825,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,297,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix opened at $385.76 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Equinix has a 1-year low of $386.59 and a 1-year high of $388.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.95.

In other Equinix news, CEO Camp Peter Van sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.51, for a total value of $227,667.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $157,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,446 shares of company stock worth $10,597,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.