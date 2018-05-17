American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 242,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $4,999,482.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $59,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 262,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,520 in the last three months. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 118,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

