American Electric Technologies (AETI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter. American Electric Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

Shares of American Electric Technologies opened at $0.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. American Electric Technologies has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products.

