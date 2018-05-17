American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Buys 3,146 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF opened at $54.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $54.60.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.