American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Eagle has outperformed the industry in the last three months driven by robust top line trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. While the company’s earnings matched estimates, sales topped. This marked the third sales beat in the last four quarters. Moreover, this was the company’s 12th straight quarter and third consecutive year of positive comps, also reflecting the strongest quarter of comps growth since the third quarter of fiscal 2015. Top line growth can be attributed to strong online sales at both brands due to efficient use of omni-channel capabilities to enhance customer experience. Apart from record sales, the fourth-quarter was characterized by continued sequential improvement in margins and earnings per share growth. However, margins shriveled from the prior year due to increased promotions and higher shipping costs. Nevertheless, the company provided an encouraging view for first-quarter fiscal 2018.”

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters opened at $22.54 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $190,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $572,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,487 shares of company stock worth $4,395,043 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.