American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in James River Group Holdings (JRVR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of James River Group worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 456,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on James River Group to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.55 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell purchased 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $39,990.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Oakes sold 22,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $851,289.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,947.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,348,845. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

