American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.93 Million Stake in Exelon (EXC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,869 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 36,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,674 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 612,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,621 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Exelon to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

