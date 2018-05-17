American Century Companies Inc. Buys 35,075 Shares of Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 72.16%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $43,819.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $250,992.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $449,784. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

