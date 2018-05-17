American Axle (AXL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

American Axle (NYSE: AXL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Axle to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle 2 2 7 0 2.45 American Axle Competitors 270 1294 1874 84 2.50

American Axle presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 9.00%. Given American Axle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Axle is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Axle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle $6.27 billion $337.10 million 4.25 American Axle Competitors $7.97 billion $495.49 million 13.38

American Axle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Axle. American Axle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

American Axle has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle 4.92% 28.46% 5.30% American Axle Competitors 2.48% 19.40% 5.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Axle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Axle rivals beat American Axle on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

