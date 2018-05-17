American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,042,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,445,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,231,000 after acquiring an additional 388,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 302,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,718,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 675,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $44.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

