America First Tax Exempt Investors (ATAX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Tax Exempt Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America First Tax Exempt Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised America First Tax Exempt Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of America First Tax Exempt Investors in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. America First Tax Exempt Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

America First Tax Exempt Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. America First Tax Exempt Investors had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. research analysts predict that America First Tax Exempt Investors will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. America First Tax Exempt Investors’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

America First Tax Exempt Investors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 270,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael B. Yanney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $127,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in America First Tax Exempt Investors in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in America First Tax Exempt Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in America First Tax Exempt Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Tax Exempt Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in America First Tax Exempt Investors in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About America First Tax Exempt Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

