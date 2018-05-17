Amdocs (DOX) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Amdocs by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.37 to $60.20 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Amdocs opened at $65.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $992.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.59 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.36%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

