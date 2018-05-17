AMC Networks (AMCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli raised AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of AMC Networks opened at $57.53 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 355.26% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

