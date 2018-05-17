AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of AMC Entertainment opened at $16.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

