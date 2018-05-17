AmBev (ABEV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmBev were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AmBev by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,255,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374,675 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmBev in the 4th quarter worth about $50,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmBev by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,564,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,990 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in AmBev by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,721,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AmBev in the 4th quarter worth about $20,931,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmBev opened at $5.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmBev has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). AmBev had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. equities analysts forecast that AmBev will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AmBev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AmBev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. UBS cut AmBev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on AmBev from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmBev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

