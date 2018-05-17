Amber Road (AMBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

AMBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.74 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amber Road currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Amber Road opened at $9.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Amber Road has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 3,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Amber Road by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,834,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its position in Amber Road by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 1,384,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 187,879 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,246,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 230,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amber Road by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

