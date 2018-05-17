Amazon.com (AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 1,726 Shares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,052,024.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com traded down $5.52, hitting $1,581.76, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,144,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,575.20 and a 52 week high of $1,590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,702.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

