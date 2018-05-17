Altria (MO) Short Interest Update

Altria (NYSE:MO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,937,431 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the April 13th total of 17,409,486 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,940,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 price objective on Altria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Get Altria alerts:

In other Altria news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Altria by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Altria by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its holdings in Altria by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Altria by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria opened at $54.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Altria has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.