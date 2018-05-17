Altria Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (MO)

Altria (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Altria has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Altria has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Altria to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of Altria traded up $0.42, hitting $55.29, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,738,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,882. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Altria’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Altria will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 price objective on Altria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vetr cut Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

