Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We believe that Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from its solid product portfolio, exposure to diversified end markets and wide customer base. In first-quarter 2018, the company's earnings grew 24.5% year over year while revenues advanced 11.6%. For 2018, the company anticipates benefiting from solid bookings in the majority of the end markets and healthy industrial economy. Also, the business combination with Fortive's Automation and Specialty business will be immediately accretive to earnings. The completion of the transaction is anticipated by 2018-end. The company raised its sales projection from the previous forecast of $895-$915 million to $910-$930 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.36-$2.49 per share, up from $2.30-$2.43 expected earlier. However, the company shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 128.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,940,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $452,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 138.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $5,799,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

