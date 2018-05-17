Altice USA (ATUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a focus list rating and set a $35.29 price target (up previously from $16.25) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of Altice USA traded up $0.96, reaching $21.19, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,011.50. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,721,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,555,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 905,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

