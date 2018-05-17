Alteryx (AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker Sells 20,000 Shares

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 27th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00.

Shares of Alteryx traded up $0.28, hitting $32.21, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,802. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -104.45 and a beta of -0.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 490,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 249,892 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,538,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alteryx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

