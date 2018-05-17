Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in LabCorp (LH)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LabCorp (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LabCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LabCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in LabCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LabCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LabCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LabCorp opened at $176.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. LabCorp has a 1 year low of $175.88 and a 1 year high of $177.23.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. LabCorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that LabCorp will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,202 shares in the company, valued at $38,090,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of LabCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LabCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LabCorp from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of LabCorp in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $178.00 price objective on shares of LabCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

