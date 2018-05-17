Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $442,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 16,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, CFO Leslie S. Magee sold 20,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $67,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,952.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,821 shares of company stock worth $12,004,755. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services opened at $38.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.51. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

