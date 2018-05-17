Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,672,000 after acquiring an additional 648,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $1,502,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.93, for a total transaction of $895,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,264.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,255 shares of company stock worth $15,234,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

IPG Photonics opened at $252.47 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $249.90 and a 1 year high of $252.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

