Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Illumina (ILMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Illumina by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Illumina by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $690,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $322,220.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $4,340,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $268.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illumina has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $267.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.