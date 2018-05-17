Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $434,000 in Trinseo (TSE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 895,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,272,000 after purchasing an additional 238,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, insider Ryan J. Leib sold 2,974 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $239,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $656,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,089 shares of company stock worth $3,554,204. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Trinseo to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Trinseo opened at $76.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $75.90 and a 1-year high of $76.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.08% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

