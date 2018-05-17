Alpine Total Dynamic Div (AOD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Total Dynamic Div (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Alpine Total Dynamic Div has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AOD opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Alpine Total Dynamic Div has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $9.14.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The Fund also focuses on long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various industry sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, auto components, beverages, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, electric utilities, diversified telecommunication services, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment, food and staples retailing, chemicals, food products, biotechnology, commercial services and supplies, gas utilities, healthcare equipment and supplies, healthcare providers and services, household durables, household products, independent power and renewables, and insurance.

