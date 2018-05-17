Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.19.

Shares of Alphabet opened at $1,084.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.68 and a 52-week high of $1,094.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

