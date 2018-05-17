Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stake Decreased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,141,000 after buying an additional 462,324 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $462,663,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 828,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 386,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alphabet by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 246,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,642,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,081.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $764.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,076.38 and a 52 week high of $1,088.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.86.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,841.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,211 shares of company stock valued at $61,748,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

