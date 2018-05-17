Alphabet (GOOG) & IHS Markit (INFO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $110.86 billion 6.78 $12.66 billion $32.05 33.75 IHS Markit $3.60 billion 5.61 $416.90 million $1.68 30.73

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than IHS Markit. IHS Markit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 14.19% 15.58% 12.48% IHS Markit 16.06% 9.33% 5.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 31 0 2.86 IHS Markit 1 3 9 0 2.62

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $1,129.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $53.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Summary

Alphabet beats IHS Markit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides content and analytics on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

