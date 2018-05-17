Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals (URI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in United Rentals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.64.

In related news, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $296,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $231,211.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,903.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,991,556. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals opened at $169.48 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

