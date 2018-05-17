Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 (IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of Ishares Trust Russell 1000 opened at $141.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ishares Trust Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $141.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

