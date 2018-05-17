Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF (VCSH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF (BMV:VCSH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF comprises about 4.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF worth $30,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,887,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 364,291 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,207,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,114,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,862,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 1,191,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,487,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF opened at $77.85 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1581 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

