Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $515,000 Position in Cigna (CI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cigna (NYSE:CI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $529,286.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,947.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,384 shares of company stock worth $8,693,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of Cigna opened at $177.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Cigna has a 52 week low of $174.87 and a 52 week high of $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

