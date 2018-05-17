Ally Financial (ALLY) Receives $32.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

