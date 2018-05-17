Allscripts (MDRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.01.

Allscripts traded up $0.08, hitting $12.72, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,341. Allscripts has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Allscripts had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allscripts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts by 13.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Allscripts by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

