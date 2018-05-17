Allison Transmission (ALSN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission opened at $43.04 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director James A. Star sold 12,292 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $517,001.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 108,292 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $4,578,585.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,660 shares of company stock worth $14,998,735 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

