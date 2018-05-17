Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $48.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $76.58 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

