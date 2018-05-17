Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €200.00 by Baader Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €200.00 ($238.10) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a €176.00 ($209.52) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($261.90) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a €240.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €210.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($246.43).

Allianz opened at €189.50 ($225.60) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($199.17) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($246.19).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

