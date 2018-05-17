Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $15.18

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 6100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -56.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alliance HealthCare Services Company Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

