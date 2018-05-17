Allergan (AGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo

Allergan (NYSE:AGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGN. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.81.

Allergan traded up $4.98, reaching $160.23, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allergan has a 52-week low of $153.29 and a 52-week high of $156.87.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.53 per share, for a total transaction of $503,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.94 per share, for a total transaction of $321,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Allergan by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

