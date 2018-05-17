Allergan (AGN) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Allergan opened at $155.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Allergan has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.96 per share, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo set a $245.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Allergan in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.81.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

