Allergan (AGN) Holdings Lifted by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Allergan (NYSE:AGN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $16,031,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allergan by 479.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan opened at $155.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Allergan has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.81.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

