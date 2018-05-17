Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allegiance Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.4019105193165 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on ABTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,402. The stock has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Michael Mann sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $451,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl D. Bohls sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,397.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,220. Insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

