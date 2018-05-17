Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake Decreased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lessened its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,235 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,848,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 342,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

