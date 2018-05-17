Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $0.75

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.85% of Alimera Sciences worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

