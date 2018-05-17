Algoma Central Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (ALC)

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.63 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$11.46 and a one year high of C$16.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in four segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates 13 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carrier.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.