Albemarle Co. (ALB) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Argus decreased their target price on Albemarle from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.34.

Albemarle opened at $102.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,591,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,985,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,166,000 after buying an additional 602,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,795,000 after buying an additional 570,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,785,000 after buying an additional 400,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.